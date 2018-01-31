logo

Education

West Elementary School Top Dogs

Staff Reports • Updated Feb 1, 2018 at 6:00 PM

West Elementary School presented Top Dog Awards for the second nine weeks to kindergarteners Collin Williams, Josey Bruner, Jaxon White, Sedona Trevino, Kaleigh Callarman, Ryan Matter, Ansley Hawkins, Noah Ashe, Catharine Beall, William Wienk, first graders Grayson Harris,

Aubrey Nechvatal, Easton Pittman, Owen North, Christian Frick, Kayla Reed, Annan Lukeji, Audrie Coon, Janea Pettit, Alexa Bueno-Perez, second graders Lilli Kerney, Noah Wiley, Levi Wood, Kellen Lee, Margie Edinger, Anderson Jones, Ellie Adams, Sam Kerney, Paige Boudreaux, Jack Helm, third graders Carter Lewis, Laycee Sandfield, Macie Jo Boggs, James Clemons, Savannah Pullen, Kendall Bucher, Jack McLaughlin, Connor Bussear, Belle Amos, Gunner Garcia, fourth graders Silas Kendall, Delaney Bonds, Connor Dewald, Molly Cook, Lindie Farough, Shelby Diggs, John Binion, Parker King, Trevor Katzenmiller, Landon Boudreaux, fifth graders Emma Hausler, B.J. Davis, Lauren Covell, Lyla Kelley, Colt Allen, Sarah Blackburn, Ava Knott, Caleb Davidson, Christopher Austin and Sienna Hunt.

