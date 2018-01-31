Lebanon FBLA members advance to state competition

Billy Jo Sabaski finished second in computer application. The marketing team of Haley Grime and David Greene finished third. Madelyn Poteet finished third in impromptu speaking. The marketing team of Marissa Juarez, Nicole Duke and Lauren Gee finished sixth.

Students in marketing took a 100-question objective test that counted 50 percent of their score and engaged in a role-play with judges that counted for the other half of their score. They receive the role-play scenario only 20 minutes before presenting for the judges.

In impromptu speaking, students received their topic 10 minutes before presenting a five-minute speech to the judges. The topic this year was “Is honesty always the best policy?”

In computer applications, students take two tests. One is an hour-long objective test, and the other is a two-hour production test, where they have to create business tasks in the Microsoft Suite using Word, Excel, Power Point and Access.