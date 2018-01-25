Friendship Christian Middle School Winter Festival

Friendship Christian Middle School will hold its Winter Festival on Monday at 5:30 p.m. The queen and king are Hope Ilias and Max Duckwiler. The sixth-grade attendants are Zoie Cothron, escorted by Josh Pippin, and Emmy Pitt, escorted by Tate Tidwell. The seventh-grade attendants are Haven Ball, escorted by Reid Powers, and Erin Gallatin, escorted by Reagan Nelson. The eighth-grade attendants are Camille Badger, escorted by Noah Tidwell, and Nishika Shah, escorted by Rex Nave.
Pictured (back row, from left) are Powers, Badger, Tidwell, Nave, Shah, Nelson, Gallatin, (middle row, from left) Ball, Ilias, Duckwiler, (front row, from left) Pippin, Cothron, Pitt and Tidwell.