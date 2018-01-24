Lisa Lorek Quine art exhibit at Vol State

“I enjoy beginning with a quote, lyric or headline,” she said. ”I then challenge myself to bring it life using hand-drawn type and illustration. I strive to create a human connection with each piece. The slight imperfections and the organic nature of the forms are what I love most about the art of hand-lettering.”

After graduating from the University of Dayton with a bachelor’s degree in visual communication design, Quine began her career in the fast-paced world of advertising. After five years in the industry, she made the decision to leave a full-time role as an art director at Global Prairie to dedicate more time to lettering.

The Vol State exhibition will run through Feb. 19. There will be a meet and greet with the artist Feb. 19 at 11:30 a.m. at the gallery on the first floor of the Steinhauer-Rogan-Black Humanities Building at 1480 Nashville Pike on the Gallatin campus. Gallery hours are Mondays through Thursdays from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m., Fridays from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. For more information, call 615-230-3202.