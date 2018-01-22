Cumberland accepts applications for Summer Leadership Institute

The program invites students to live in residence halls on campus, eat in the dining hall and participate in activities and service-learning experiences with other Tennessee high school students.

“We give high school students the ability to realize their full leadership potential, identify and address the challenges we face locally and be more fully committed to community involvement,” said program coordinator Michael Ayalon. “The feedback we received from the students last summer was off the charts. I was very happy to see that our students were not only coming back themselves for a second summer, but they were going to bring all of their friends with them in summer 2018. Clearly, not only did they learn a great deal, give back to their community and create lifelong friendships in the process, but they also had fun.”

The cost for the Cumberland University Summer Leadership Institute is $250 for all food, lodging and books. Applications may be found at Cumberland.edu/cusli.

Anyone with questions about the program may contact Ayalon at mayalon@cumberland.edu.