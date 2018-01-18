Wilson County, Special School District schools cancelled for Friday

According to Wilson County Schools spokesperson Jennifer Johnson, the decision was made due to some continued icing on backroads in the county.

The Kids Club program will be open Friday, and all scheduled sporting events for Friday night will resume as originally planned.

The School-Age Child Care program will be open Friday at Castle Heights Elementary School.

Friendship Christian School will open two hours late.

Mt. Juliet Christian Academy will close with no extended care.

“We understand that this has created an inconvenience for many of you, but we have made the best decisions we could all week to ensure the safety of our students and staff,” said Johnson.