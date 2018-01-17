Hands on with Zig visits Wilson County Kids Clubs

The workshops took place in the fall and were coordinated by Anne Barger with Wilson County Schools.

“What an incredible program,” Barger said. “The kids love it and are inspired.”

Zig’s interactive drumming and percussion workshops involved each child in a hands-on learning experience. The workshops included drumming experience, where participants became members of an ensemble by learning, saying and playing basic rhythm patterns.

Wajler used his say what you play teaching method, which produced immediate results for producing sounds by striking, shaking, scraping and vocalizing. Participants became members of sections and rotated parts and instruments, playing authentic percussion instruments, including congas, bongos, cajons, maracas, guiros, mambo-bongo bells, shakers, frame drums, buckets and more.

Wajler also included his requested fun and fast-paced drumming games and rhythm challenge also known as gaming mode. The power of drumming culminated as all participants combined their parts by chanting, singing and playing hand percussion to the melody of a classic song.

The program engaged the active participants by combining the learning modalities that included auditory, listening, repetition, oral instruction, rhythmic sounds, visual, key ideas, demonstrations, recognizing shapes and colors, notation, kinesthetic, active participation and problem solving.

For more information about Hands on with Zig, visit facebook.com/handsonwithzig.