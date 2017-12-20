‘The Apprentice’ comes to life at Lebanon High School

Their tasks this year included creating a magazine cover, restaurant menu, pizza creation, ice cream flavor, international partnership and ethics opening a new plant in China. There were 74 students who competed in groups of one to three. When they got fired, they still had to compete for the grades, but they were out for the prizes.

Several businesses in the community made donations to help motivate the students with supplies and prizes, including Purity Dairy, Chick-fil-A, CiCi’s, Pizza, Demo’s, Baskin Robbins, Little Caesars, Allstate Larry Maynard, Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce and The Lebanon Democrat.

The apprentices for 2017 Lebanon High School version were John Turner Heath in third place, Haley Grime, Bailey Hayes and Taylor Herndon in second and Nicole Duke, Mary Caroline Minter and Nicole Zaragoza who won.