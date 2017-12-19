Southside continues Santa workshop tradition

Southside Elementary kindergarten teacher Linda Sharp said four classrooms participated in the annual tradition of creating ornaments for students. Sharp said this year’s event included three generations in one family as Vicki Thurman and her daughter, Courtney Perry, volunteered and Perry’s daughter, Tatum, participated as a kindergartener.

Sharp said the tradition started 13 years ago when volunteer Brenda Keith’s daughter was in kindergarten at the school.

Keith, who helped continue the tradition Friday as a volunteer, is one of many who have had children or grandchildren who are Southside alumni and return to help with the holiday tradition.

School nurse Ashley Ferrell is one of those people and said she anticipates her son going through the workshop next year.

This year’s volunteers also included seven students from Lebanon High School’s work-based learning class, led by volleyball coach Adrienne Dotson.

The event also featured a mother-daughter team of volunteers, as Barbara and Hannah Leonard volunteered.

Faith Moorhead, daughter of kindergarten teacher Kim Moorhead, also volunteered during the event. She said she remembers her time during the Santa Workshop, but said it differed from the present-day routine.

“I don’t remember this much because they’ve added a lot to it, but I do remember it being really fun. I remember watching the Polar Express and watching all kinds of movies and taking naps,” she said.

Moorhead said she believed the tradition served more of a purpose than simple arts and crafts.

“I know a lot of them may not be able to have this at home, so if they get to do it here, they get to experience it. It’s a lot of fun for them and they get to do it with their friends. They get to take it home and show it to their parents,” she said.

Moorhead said she hoped the fates of crafts created this year would fare better than her own ornaments.

“I’m pretty sure they weren’t together when they got home. I’m sure they were already falling apart,” she said.

Crafts included canvass paintings, peppermint reindeer and several different tree ornaments, such as gingerbread and handprint ornaments.