Gladeville Elementary School November Gators of the Month

The Gladeville Elementary School Gators of the Month for November are (back row, from left) Avery Hall, Katelyn Breese, Haylee Marshall, Amelia Underwood, Garren Howard, Brylee Fly, Natalie Andrews, Owen Mills, Teagan Richey, (third row, from left) Valerie McCaleb, Addison Brown, Sarah Smith, Tatum Smith, Addison Jenkins, Reid Spencer, Lili Monroe, JaKarah Sanders (second row, from left) Isabella Hildabrand, Josh Corley, Brady Kahrs, Brayden Smart, Andrew Perry, Urijah Mitchell, Jack Dawson, (front row, from left) Owen Holt, Olivia Holt, Shawn Dwyer, Gianna Alcendor, Cali Hammond, Blaine Spicer, Brooklyn Moffitt and Hannah Horton.