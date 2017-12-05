Cumberland taps renowned law enforcement expert to lead criminal justice program

Quin, a graduate of Cumberland’s master of science in public administration program, recently retired from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation after two decades of service with the agency.

Her latest assignment was in the Tennessee Fusion Center as an assistant special agent in charge. Quin supervised and managed the startup of the center, which coordinates the sharing and communication of terrorism-related information across 490 law enforcement agencies in Tennessee. It was recognized as the “National Fusion Center of the Year” in 2011.

In the TBI’s Criminal Intelligence Unit, she supervised the AMBER Alert program, top 10 most wanted program, sex offender registry and the TBI’s efforts to combat human trafficking. Prior to that, she spent nine years in the drug investigation division.

She was a police officer for five years with the Cobb County, Georgia Police Department after receiving a bachelor’s degree in criminology and communications from Auburn University.

“She’s done everything from arresting most-wanted fugitives to helping create state and national policy,” said Eric Cummings, dean of the school of humanities, education, and the arts in which the program is housed.

Quin’s numerous awards and accomplishments in the law enforcement community recognize her achievements, experience and expertise across diverse issues in law enforcement including terrorism, gangs, child abduction, human and sex trafficking and drug enforcement.

She was instrumental in Tennessee’s nationally recognized efforts in combating sex trafficking in recent years – receiving End Slavery Tennessee’s impact award in 2015 – and serves on global and national panels dedicated to addressing the issue.

She is recognized as a national expert in several other areas including electronic and telephonic signals surveillance, national alerts systems – AMBER, silver and blue – and child abduction response.

Quin was the TBI drug investigation agent of the year in 2000 and currently serves on seven local, state and national boards and committees including the Children’s Justice Task Force and the Global Task Force on National Alert Systems. Additionally, she was involved in the development and delivery of training of law enforcement officers across the nation, authored numerous studies and reports, provided consultancy to agencies across the U.S. and testified before Congress on issues related to sex trafficking. She has received numerous awards for innovation in law enforcement.

Cumberland’s criminal justice and public administration major is one of the largest single programs at the university, dedicated to ensuring that graduates are prepared for a job on day one and prepared for leadership across their career.

“We are dedicated to ensuring a practitioner’s focus in the criminal justice and public administration program, at the same time, that we deliver a rigorous academic training,” Cummings said. “Being able to have someone of Margie Quin’s experience and stature in law enforcement at the helm of this program underscores the importance of delivering to our students both applied street-level know-how, and analytical, writing and presentation skills that are best delivered through a university program. I could not be more thrilled for our students that she’s joining us.”

Cumberland president Paul Stumb said the school has experienced a tremendous increase in enrollment, with 50 percent more students than it had just two years ago.

“Part of the plan to accommodate this growth is the hiring of the best and brightest faculty. Marjorie Quin certainly fits the bill. Her extensive experience in law enforcement will enrich our students’ education. We’ve always had a great criminal justice program, but with the addition of Marjorie, Cumberland University is well on its way to having a top criminal justice program,” said Stumb.