Wilson Central Navy JROTC visit USS Yorktown, Fort Sumter

The cadets spent two nights on the USS Yorktown and visited Patriots Point and Fort Sumter during the trip.

While staying on the carrier, the cadets were able to experience life on a U.S. naval ship, with its steep staircase, cramped living quarters and crowded mess halls. The USS Yorktown is famous for its work during World War II in the Pacific offensive and its service during the Vietnam War.

The ship was given the Presidential Unit Citation and 11 battle stars for action in World War II and five battle stars for Vietnam. The ship is now a floating museum that displays 28 aircraft from World War II to the modern era, along with an Apollo 8 capsule, a Medal of Honor interactive museum, a movie theater and tours of the ship that show how daily life was like on the carrier.

The cadets took a ferry to visit Fort Sumter, to earn their sea cruise ribbon. The cadets saw where the first shots of the Civil War were fired and the strategic location of the fort in Charleston Harbor. The cadets also assisted in raising the garrison flag on the fort, which, along with Fort McHenry, are the only places where the public and can assist in raising the flag on federal land.

The cadets also toured Patriots Point, which is home to two other museum ships, the USS Laffey, a World War II destroyer, and the USS Clamagore, a Balao class submarine commissioned in 1945. Patriots Point also has the Vietnam Experience exhibit, which brings the history of the Vietnam War to life in a fully immersive 2 ½-acre exhibit with interactive holograms, aircraft and reproductions of forward bases.

The purpose of the annual orientation trip is to expose cadets to government and military, current and historical, in an environment that allows them to learn and explore actual artifacts and historical locations.

“When I saw Fort Sumter, I was taken aback. The hard conflict of the Civil War, brother pitted against one another, American blood spilled by American hands, families torn apart because of ideological differences, it made me think about how that bloody war produced a nation so powerful, so free, and so beautiful” said cadet Lt. Tanner Buchanan.

Cadet Lt. Kellie Minich described the Vietnam Experience exhibit.

“It was a fun interactive museum, and after experiencing the harsh conditions that they had to live in, it taught me to be more appreciative of our veterans who served in Vietnam,” Minich said.

First-year cadet Mary Davis summed up the experience.

“The trip was absolutely amazing, and getting my first ribbon was very exciting,” Davis said. “It was fun to see new places and be around all of the other cadets. It was just like a family trip.”