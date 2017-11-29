Second graders learn about elections and experience voting

Three groups of students, their teachers and parents participated in a field trip to the Election Commission office in Lebanon on Nov. 16. Important events in voting history from the foundation of voting provided in 1787 by the U.S. Constitution, constitutional amendments and laws that have shaped voting over the years were presented. The students learned that to register to vote they needed to be at least 18 years old, a U.S. citizen, a resident of Wilson County and not have a felony conviction.

The Election Commission is housed in the first federal post office built in Wilson County. The building, completed in 1915, is the oldest public facility in Wilson County. Students saw pictures and memorabilia from the building’s past use and toured the restored facility.

A field trip to the Election Commission would not be complete without an opportunity to vote. Students marked their ballots and cast them just as Wilson County voters do during early voting and on Election Day in local, state and federal elections. The ballot had five questions for them to decide. The winners were chocolate ice cream for “favorite ice cream flavor;” Christmas for “favorite holiday;” George Washington easily for “who was the first president;” 18 years old overwhelmingly for “how old do you have to be to vote;” and the Constitution for “what founding document gives us the privilege of voting.”

“We welcome the opportunity to teach students the history of voting and to let them experience voting by using the real voting system their parents use every election,” said Wilson County Administrator of Elections Phillip Warren. “It is never too early to expose students to the importance of voting and hopefully begin a life-long commitment to expressing their opinions at the polls.”

The Election Commission offers programs about elections and voting for any interested group.

“The Election Commission works with all the Wilson County high schools and several other schools in the county each year to hold elections. Whether for Biztown, student council, homecomings or mock elections, holding an election provides the students with an experience they can carry with them the rest of their lives. Seeing these young people eagerly voting and engaged is a compliment to their teachers, staff and parents,” said Tammy Smith, assistant administrator of elections.

To schedule a group presentation and to learn more about how to get involved, contact the Wilson County Election Commission at 615-444-0216 or visit wilsonvotes.com.