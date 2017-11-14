Wilson mentors needed for TN Promise

This year, more than 62,000 students applied for Tennessee Promise. Each applicant is paired with a volunteer mentor that spends one hour per month to help ease the transition from high school to college.

Mentors remind students of important deadlines, serve as a trusted college resource and encourage students to reach their potential.

Statewide, the program has recruited 72 percent of the volunteers needed to meet student demand. Wilson County has found 80 percent, but 50 mentors are still needed.

“Many Tennessee Promise students are intimidated by the college-going process,” said tnAchieves executive director Krissy DeAlejandro. “Mentors provide the nudges and encouragement our students often need to be successful. If you have one spare hour per month, please consider serving as a mentor. It is a small commitment that can have a big impact on a student’s life.”

TnAchieves trains all mentors, provides them with a handbook and sends weekly updates to ensure that the mentor is armed with the tools necessary to work with their students.

Interested volunteers can apply and find more information at tnachieves.org/mentors/apply.

Anyone with questions about the tnAchieves mentoring program may email Graham Thomas at graham@tnachieves.org.