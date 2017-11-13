Mt. Juliet Elementary stuffs stockings for soldiers

The Blue Star Mothers of America is made up of mothers, stepmothers, grandmothers, foster mothers and women legal guardians who have children serving in the military, guard or reserves or children who are veterans.

The Mt. Juliet Elementary School students wrote letters and cards for the soldiers and helped stuff the stockings.

“The first time we shipped stockings to deployed military was 14 years ago,” said Music City Blue Star Moms president Reba Baltz. “It was the first year my son was deployed.”

The organization currently sends 500 stockings to deployed service members every other year with the help of Mt. Juliet Elementary School and other local organizations.

“We have so much support from Middle Tennessee,” said Baltz. “ESC Lab Sciences donated boxes to ship. Wright Printing printed business cards with a Christmas wish and our email addresses on it to put in the stockings so they will know where the stockings come from. Bart Durham Law Offices, VFW Post 1291, along with many others, donated money, time and lots of energy to help us fund raise for shipping costs. I can’t begin to name all of those who help make our project the success it is.”