‘It’s All About Christmas’ concerts upcoming at Vol State

Staff Reports • Updated Today at 7:00 PM

It’s the season for holiday music, and students at Volunteer State Community College will present two nights of festive songs in a show titled “It’s All About Christmas.” 

There will be choreographed performances from the Showstoppers, songs by the Jazz Ensemble and country musical renditions by Bluegrass Ablaze. The event will highlight the wide-ranging talents of more than 75 students.

The concert will include a CD release of Vol State student work. This year’s CD will be for sale at the shows Dec. 1-2 in the Wemyss Auditorium in Caudill Hall on the Vol State campus at 1480 Nashville Pike in Gallatin. The show time will be 7:30 p.m. 

A suggested donation of $5 will benefit the music department scholarship fund. Admission and a copy of the Christmas CD are $10. For more information, contact the office of humanities at 615-230-3202.

