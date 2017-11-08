‘It’s All About Christmas’ concerts upcoming at Vol State

There will be choreographed performances from the Showstoppers, songs by the Jazz Ensemble and country musical renditions by Bluegrass Ablaze. The event will highlight the wide-ranging talents of more than 75 students.

The concert will include a CD release of Vol State student work. This year’s CD will be for sale at the shows Dec. 1-2 in the Wemyss Auditorium in Caudill Hall on the Vol State campus at 1480 Nashville Pike in Gallatin. The show time will be 7:30 p.m.

A suggested donation of $5 will benefit the music department scholarship fund. Admission and a copy of the Christmas CD are $10. For more information, contact the office of humanities at 615-230-3202.

Volunteer State Community College has more than 90 programs of study and offers two-year degrees, certificates and paths to university transfer. Continuing education and workforce development extend the college mission to the entire community. For more information, visit volstate.edu.