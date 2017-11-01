Lopez selected for Newberry College resident advisor, Alpha Leader

The Alpha Leader program is a peer mentoring initiative designed to help incoming first-year students make a smooth transition to college life.

Resident advisors primarily work in one of the seven residence halls on campus.

A highly coveted position with a rigorous selection process, resident advisors must possess good judgment, self-discipline, common sense and the ability to inspire trust. The position requires energy, commitment, caring, knowledge of campus resources and sensitivity to cultural diversity.

RAs focus on helping residential students forge connections with one another and creating a living environment that is respectful, inclusive and enjoyable.

Resident advisors are an integral part of the office of housing and residence life and play an important role in the college’s efforts to support the educational, spiritual, physical, social and emotional needs of campus residents.

Alpha Leaders are specially trained to connect with first-year students and help facilitate the process of building relationships and forming connections to campus. Each Alpha Leader is assigned a small “pack” of student who they mentor throughout Newberry’s new student orientation, known as Wolf Pack Welcome and Howl Effect, a series of skill-building activities and social events that run from move-in day to the start of classes.

Alpha Leaders serve as role models and introduce students to campus resources. They are focused on creating a successful college experience for first-year student, strengthening first-year students’ commitment to scholarship and building their engagement in the Newberry College community.

