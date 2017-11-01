College senior plans new approach to bullying

With a psychology major and nonprofit management minor at Middle Tennessee State University, Carpenter plans to create what she calls a “ProHelp” bullying program for schools with her organization, Through the Mind Into the Heart.

“About two years into my psychology major, I realized that pretty much anything that people do has a reason,” Carpenter said. “From what I saw when I was in school, with most of the kids who were doing it, there was something wrong in their home life, or they themselves had mental health issues like anxiety or anger issues or depression.”

Carpenter is currently designing a business plan for Through the Mind Into the Heart, which is currently labeled as a social movement as she prepares the paperwork for official nonprofit status.

“What I want to do with the plan is get researchers from fields of psychology, social work, education to do research and work together to make a new plan that addresses all of those things because the current plans just don’t,” Carpenter said.

Through the Mind Into the Heart’s focus is more about counseling and less about punishment.

“The kids need to be taught. They don’t need to just be punished. It doesn’t mean there will never be punishment because some kids it is just a power imbalance in learning,” Carpenter said. “When things are taken care of in schools, generally, the bully is just put in ISS or suspended or they have to do write offs or something, which isn’t effective. If a kid is depressed or has anxiety, sticking them in a room by themselves is very detrimental to their health. If they’re abused at home, then sending them home is going to do nothing but physically hurt them worse and mentally. I think community service would be more effective than ISS or detention.”

Carpenter said in her own situation with bullying in high school, she ended up as the one being punished.

“I lost student council because I was in the guidance counselor’s office. I quit basketball because of it. So I decided to start Through the Mind Into the Heart to put a whole new program in place in schools to get rid of all of the issues,” Carpenter said.

She grew up in Smith County, a neighbor to Wilson County. She declined to say where she went to school.

Wilson County Schools uses the Olweus Bullying Prevention Program, which offers education on bullying and requires involvement from schools, classrooms, individuals and the community.

“We trained our schools on the OBPP about five years ago as part of a school climate grant that we were awarded. We are planning to train new administrators and school counselors this school year,” said Chuck Whitlock, director of school health and athletics for Wilson County Schools.

As a senior in college, Carpenter said she is currently researching the long-term effects of bullying. She recently conducted a survey to ask victims of bullying if their experience affected their decision to go to college. She said she wants to look into both the mental health of bullies and the mental health of victims of bullying.

Her current work focuses on research, building a social media following and making connections with potential board members. She has built a website and Facebook page for Through the Mind Into the Heart and wants to receive her nonprofit certification by October 2018.

“I’m trying as best I can to help change the way bullying is looked at. Once I get 501(c)3 certified, the main focus is going to be creating the plan, and I intend to bring researchers and people wanting to contribute to the plan through conferences, national conferences. The first conference I’m hoping to have exactly a year after getting certified. It will be introductory, mostly panels and people who have done research on bullying already talking about it. After that, it will be conferences and summits and creating a board of researchers that are the main people helping with the plan. I’d say it will probably be about three years before our plan is put together, because they’re not easy to make. I want it to be done right. I don’t want it to be something we throw together and put in schools, and it doesn’t work. After the plan is made, my nonprofit is going to focus on being able to provide the program to schools for free,” Carpenter said.

Carpenter will be 22 years old in December and plans to graduate in the spring. She currently lives in Carthage.

Find the organization online at throughthemindintotheheart.org or on Facebook at facebook.com/throughthemindintotheheart.