School News

NASHVILLE – Five Wilson County students achieved the dean’s list at Belmont University for the summer session.

Students from Wilson County who made the dean’s list include Paul Nowakowski, of Mt. Juliet; Chanel Thomas, of Mt. Juliet; Sandra Tomas, of Hermitage; Kendyl Turner, of Lebanon; and Alexander Wilhelm, of Mt. Juliet.

Eligibility for the summer session is based on a minimum nine-hour load during 10 weeks and a quality grade-point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.

“This achievement indicates that these students have placed a high priority on their work at Belmont and have invested time and energy in their studies,” said Belmont provost Thomas Burns. “It is our strong belief that consistent application in this manner will reap great benefits, which will equip them for a lifetime of learning and growing.”

Watkins named to dean’s list at Tennessee Tech University

Leslyne Olga Watkins, daughter of Marc and Olga Watkins, was named to the dean’s list with a 4.0 grade-point average for the past two semesters at Tennessee Technological University in Cookeville.

Watkins is a senior who is majoring in human ecology. Her goal is to earn a master’s degree following her undergraduate work. Her ultimate goal is to council youth with behavioral problems.

She is a 2014 Tennessee Scholar graduate from Watertown High School and is active in her church and community.

Hollar named to spring dean’s list at University of Findlay

FINDLAY, Ohio – Evan Hollar, of Mt. Juliet was named to the spring 2017 dean’s list at the University of Findlay.

To earn the achievement, a student must attain a grade-point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.

Keogh receives degree from University of Nebraska at Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. – Michael Kenney Keogh, of Mt. Juliet was among 684 graduates who received degrees from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln during summer commencement ceremonies Aug. 12 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Keogh earned a bachelor’s degree in PGA golf management from the College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources.

Harris Smith, director of the Johnny Carson School of Theatre and Film at Nebraska and executive director of the Nebraska Repertory Theatre, delivered the commencement address. Roy J. Long, retired teacher and former Nebraska football player, received an honorary doctorate of education.

The graduates were from 40 countries, 33 states and the District of Columbia and more than 90 Nebraska communities.

Owens graduates from Troy University

TROY, Ala. – Marne Owens, of Hermitage, graduated from Troy University following the summer semester.

Owens attended Troy’s online program and graduated with a master’s degree in management.

Prybilla named to dean’s list at Roane State Community College

HARRIMAN – Christopher Prybilla, of Mt. Juliet, made the dean’s list at Roane State Community College for the summer semester.

To be eligible, a student must attain at least a 3.5 grade-point average while attempting 12 or more semester hours of college-level courses.

Two from Mt. Juliet make University of Tennessee dean’s list

Two Mt. Juliet students were named to the University of Tennessee’s summer dean’s list.

Aubrey Mullins was named magna cum laude, and Shauna Sells was name cum laude for the summer semester.

To qualify for the dean’s list, an undergraduate student must earn a term grade point average of 3.80 to 4.00 for summa cum laude, 3.65 to 3.79 for magna cum laude or 3.50 to 3.64 for cum laude. Students must complete at least 12 credit hours, not counting work taken on a satisfactory/no-credit basis, to be eligible.