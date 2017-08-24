County schools readies for calendar survey

Wilson County Director of Schools Donna Wright said last year the district would conduct a community survey in the fall to gather parent and community input about the upcoming calendar prior to its mandatory submission to the state in the spring.

The board approved the current calendar last year, with member Wayne McNeese casting the lone “no” vote.

“I think there’s so many more that’s in favor of a two-week fall break than the one-week fall break and one week at Thanksgiving. If each of us look at our emails and our phone calls, there’s no comparison to how much more we have for the two weeks,” McNeese said.

Others favored a one-week fall break for several reasons, including lost instruction time, number of disadvantaged students and more. They also favored using the results of the survey to make a decision regarding the final calendar for next year.

The district partnered with independent research and communications firm, K12 Insight, to administer the survey and compile the results.

The survey will have three calendar options, a one-week fall break, two-week fall break or starting school after Labor Day.

“There’s a lot to consider. Each option has its benefits, but they all come with some features that parents might not necessarily like. My hope is that everyone will take advantage of this opportunity to let their voices be heard. As a leader, my primary goal is to make the best decision for our community, and the one that most benefits our students and provides for their success. At the end of the day, they’re our customers,” Wright said.

K12 Insight will email survey invitations to parents and teachers Sept. 5. Each email will contain a unique survey link that participants will use to vote.

The invitations should not be forwarded, and the links will only be valid for one vote. Each family will be allowed two votes, and employees will get the opportunity to vote once.

The survey window will remain open until Sept. 22.

Parents and staff should have received an email from the district Thursday, addressing additional details and questions key stakeholders may have. If parents or guardians did not receive the email, contact the registrar at the student’s school to ask for assistance.

If someone would like to change or update contact information, they may do so by the end of the weekend. If anyone is unsure about how to verify their home email in Skyward, instructions are posted under family access.