Rock and Roll Pianos coming to Vol State Harvest Moon Soirée

The Nashville duo Rock and Roll Pianos will take those requests and have fun with the crowd as the dueling piano entertainment for the Sept. 15 event. The soirée has raised more than a $500,000 for student scholarships at Vol State in the last 11 years. Tickets are on sale.

The soirée will feature electronic bidding via GalaBid for the silent auction this year. The items will include lunch with Hendersonville Mayor Jamie Clary; a guided wildflower walk; Nashville Titans tickets with a parking pass; a signed University of Tennessee football; a Ryan Johansen signed Nashville Predators mini-helmet; and gift cards to various local restaurants and entertainment venues. The items will be available for viewing at galabid.com/harvestmoon17 starting Sept. 8.

The soirée will be in the St. Joseph Hall of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Hendersonville. The evening will begin at 5:30 p.m. with cocktails and the silent auction. Dinner and entertainment will follow. Sponsorship packages, tables and individual seats can be purchased through Sept. 8 while space is available. Individual tickets are $75 each. The returning titanium and event title sponsor is Sumner Regional Medical Center. Sponsorships are still available. Contact Alison Muncy at 615-230-3526 or alison.muncy@volstate.edu for more information. For tickets, call the foundation at 615-230-3506 or visit volstate.edu/harvestmoon.

The 2017 Harvest Moon Soirée committee includes Shirley Arrendale, Wanda Faulkner, Jim Harding, Mary Holtman-Reed, Diane Hughes, Dixie Jones, Lori Johnson, Hilary Marabeti, Laurette Nuckols, Sandy Webster and Betty Zuccarello.

