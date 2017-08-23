Nathan Miller: Some parenting tips for the new school year

And, while this happens annually, it’s still good for parents to recognize what they might do to help make the new school year a bit more successful.

While parents should practice good policies at home to help their children have a good school year, they should also be watchful for signs there might be serious “bumps in the road, perhaps even pot holes or roadblocks,” that could lead to mental health concerns for a child.

He encouraged parents to know their children’s friends, their habits, where they spend time outside of school and what they do for recreation or entertainment.

Parents need to be watchful for changes in behavior, periods of depression, frequent mood swings, periods of withdrawal, a variance in sleep habits and other signs that may be signals of excessive peer pressure, bullying, relationship issues, drug use or other unstable or mental health concerns.

It’s important to recognize these issues early and to seek professional help.

To help provide for your child to have a good school year, Volunteer Behavioral Health Care offered the following:

• set back-to-school sleep schedules to help get school routines back in order. Have and enforce regular sleep schedules for school days and weekends that ensure adequate sleep.

• encourage activities that take place after school such as community volunteering, tutoring, athletics, etc. to keep your children active.

• encourage reading and less television, computer time and computer games.

• try to show your children how to plan and organize. Show them the importance of scheduling time for study, recreation and time with friends and other activities. Teach them to know what is most important and to organize their “to-do” lists with priorities in mind. A good tool for this could be a calendar or scheduler.

• have an understanding about limiting time to be spent watching television, playing screen games, chatting on the internet or talking and texting on the cellphone.

• reserve time for family. Have specific times for family conversations on a regular basis.

• encourage a good healthy diet and frequent exercise.

• visit your child’s school. Meet with teachers. Ask what you might do to better prepare your child for his or her schoolwork. Let the teacher know you are available and accessible if there is something you should know about your child’s progress in school. Provide your cellphone number and email address.

• don’t be timid to know what your child’s school assignments and homework are. Show you’re interested in their work. Ask for detail and explanations about what they’re studying.

• dedicate an area in your home that is reserved for homework and study where there won’t be interference with television or distractions.

•Set good, attainable, reasonable goals. Goals could include hours dedicated to studying each day, a specific number of books to read, or an academic grade point average.

•Have a reward system when goals are met, a trip to a NFL or favorite college game, a special dinner or desert, etc.

•Always be positive and encouraging. Let them know you have confidence in them. That you believe they will succeed if they try.

Nathan Miller is director of Cumberland Mental Health Services in Lebanon, an agency of Volunteer Behavioral Health.