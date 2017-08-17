More than 250 Wilson students use Tennessee Promise

The Tennessee Promise program allows high school graduates to get two years of community or technical college free of tuition and fees.

According to Tennessee Achieves data, Wilson County had 1,486 Tennessee Promise applicants in the class of 2015, and 1,078 enrolled in fall classes. About 800 of those students completed their first year.

Statewide, 65 percent of seniors enrolled for college using the Tennessee Promise program, while 70 percent of those enrollees completed their first year. Wilson County enrolled 73 percent of seniors who used the program, while 74 percent completed their first year.

The average high school grade-point average for retained students was 3.5, while the average GPA for those not retained was 3.0. About 31 percent of those retained were first-generation college students, compared to 34 percent of first-generation college students who did not complete the first year.

Wilson County had 422 of its class of 2015 seniors enroll in the second year of postsecondary education use the Tennessee Promise program, while 275 or 19 percent of the senior class completed their second year of postsecondary education.

Wilson County class of 2015 seniors received an average of $1,324 from the program, while the county’s college going rate increased to 69.5 percent from 56.5 percent.

Wilson County class of 2015 and 2016 students completed 18,632 hours of community service as a part of the Tennessee Promise requirements.

Wilson County also retained 44 percent of its 2015 Tennessee Promise volunteers and 45 percent of its 2016 volunteers. Nearly 75 percent of Wilson County Tennessee Promise volunteers were women, while 41 percent of volunteers were from the education sector.