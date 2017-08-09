Walter J. Baird students fare well at National Beta Club convention

Carrie Moscardelli placed third in the nation for her essay entry. Meeting of the minds contestants Kenneddi Mastin, Angel Mastin, Asia Nguyen and Reese Miller also placed third nationally.

The rapid response team of Chance Heinz, Faith Kowal, Emma Pierucki, Amelia Gann, Savannah Stubblefield, Denton Dodson and Moscardelli placed within the nation’s top 10.

The students paid for the academic field trip through fundraising efforts. They sponsored school dances, spirit nights at local restaurants, worked concession stands at football and basketball games and they worked with the community to hold a father-daughter and mother-son movie and dinner night.

In addition to the Beta Club conference, the students also received a private tour of the Kennedy Space Center where they piloted a simulated space landing, experienced a gyrosphere and zero gravity. In their spare time, they visited three of the four Disney parks. This year, the club hopes to participate in several upcoming events, including a Beta Club competition Sept. 25-26 in Hot Springs, Ark., the state Beta Club convention, which will be in November at the Opryland Hotel in Nashville, and the National Beta Club convention scheduled for June 13-16 in Savannah, Ga.