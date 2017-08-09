More than 100 students graduate from Adult Learning Center

Commencement was held at Fairview Church in Lebanon, and even though not every student could participate, the day was special for the 54 graduates who did walk across the stage to receive their diplomas from Wilson County Director of Schools Donna Wright.

The evening began as Adult Learning Center director Betty Byrd welcomed family, friends and honored guests to the graduation ceremony. Wilson County’s legislative delegation, Sen. Mae Beavers, Rep. Mark Pody and Rep. Susan Lynn, gave congratulatory messages and words of encouragement.

Suoncire Davis was named learner of the year, an award given because Davis never gave up.

“It has taken me 34 years to earn this diploma,” Davis said.

A special honor was given to valedictorian Zachary Jackson, a young man who always had a smile on his face received the top score for the 2016-17 school year. He said earning his diploma allowed him to keep a promise he made to his mother before she passed away, that he would go back to school and give his children a wonderful life.

“I am a man of my word, which is something that can never be taken from me,” Jackson said.

Jason Wallace received the honor of salutatorian. He entered the program and succeeded quickly. He said earning his diploma meant fulfilling a promise made and finishing things left undone.

Before the students made their walk across the stage to receive their diplomas, special guest Lelan Statom, News Channel 5 meteorologist, offered a message about success. He spoke of his challenges and his determination to succeed even when someone told him he couldn’t do something. He spoke of attitude, how people are remembered and of faith. It is a three-part equation, and all parts are equally important to find your place in life, he said.

The Adult Learning Center’s mission is to provide quality instruction for students who are seeking to become more educated and better citizens, to prepare each student to take the high school equivalency exam and complete the exam with a passing score.

For more information on the Adult Learning Center, call 615-443-8731 or visit the office at 107 N. Greenwood St. in Lebanon.