School store offers help to local families

School children received free backpacks, pencils, clothes, markers, notebooks, folders and more as 330 members of the church, adults and children both, showed up to volunteer their time at the event.

Jim and Annabelle Robinson have led the School Store for 22 years, and during that time have helped thousands of children across Wilson County.

This year, the event served 568 children and 262 parents.

Backpacks, supplies and clothes left over from the event will be taken to 12 area schools this week for staff to distribute as needed.