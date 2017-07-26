Lebanon Sonic awards three $1,000 scholarships

Jacob Williams, Adam Williams and Makenzie Mcpeak were the scholarship recipients. Jacob Williams plans to attend Trevecca Nazarene University as a senior business management major. Adam Williams plans to attend the University of Memphis as a freshman business management major. Mcpeak plans to attend Volunteer State Community College as a freshman nursing major.

Lebanon Sonic general manager Elonda Self presented the scholarships to the employees.

The Nashville Advertising Co-op of Sonic Drive-ins awarded 35 $1,000 scholarships to employees of their drive-ins June 14.

In the past 20 years the Nashville Advertising Co-op of Sonic Drive-ins has given in excess of $1 million in scholarships to employees of their drive-ins. The program began with the idea of Robert Newberry, owner and operator of the Lewisburg Sonic Drive-In. At the time the scholarship program started, Newberry and other operators looked for incentives that would help reduce turnover and attract higher caliber employees. He said, “Aiding employees in their education experience has helped many drive-ins keep well-trained associates on board.”

The scholarship program has gone beyond regular employee retention in some cases. In Dickson, Misty Meadows was an elementary education major who continued to work at the Sonic part time while completing her education. She received the scholarship four years in a row. After Meadows began her career as an educator, she continued to work at Sonic part time during summers and holidays.

Kent Alsup, owner and manager of the Dickson Sonic Drive-In said, “It is one of the best resources we have. This program lets us help the people who help us. Without them we can’t sell a single hamburger. Sonic scholarship is a program that lets our employees shine.”

In order to qualify for receiving scholarships, the employees must have worked in the drive-in for at least one year; acquire written recommendations from their store managers, teachers and other community leaders; and have completed high school and be accepted in good standing with a college or university.