County schools discusses eclipse procedures

School officials have already decided to hold classes Aug. 21 and will use the days and weeks leading up to the event as learning opportunities.

“We will be in school that day, but it will be a learning experience. It will be a day planned around that, because there’s so much you can do with the eclipse looking at literature, math and science. We’ve already ordered 19,000 pieces of special glasses,” Wilson County Director of Schools Donna Wright said last month.

Dozens of Wilson County educators participated in eclipse workshops earlier this month to gain ideas about potential lessons and activities.

Some parents have questioned the impact on their children if they are kept home on the day of the eclipse. Jennifer Johnson, Wilson County Schools’ spokesperson, said students are allowed three unexcused absences at parent’s discretion and one could be used Aug. 21.

“High school students do have the final exams, and it will count as an absence. [They have a buffer of three per semester before it impacts the exemption],” Wright said. The district has not made plans to change school transportation plans, according to Wright. The eclipse totality will start around 1:30 p.m. for one minute and 57 seconds, which Wright said works well for the district.

The general public will not be allowed to enter schools for the eclipse, but Wright said several schools have invited parents to the school for the event.

NASA ambassador Theo Wellington addressed the solar eclipse with the Wilson County Commission earlier this year and discussed the solar eclipse.

Wellington said half of the U.S. population is within a one day’s drive to the total solar eclipse path, which means areas along the path such as Wilson County will experience an influx of visitors.

Wellington said the total eclipse path is important, because it’s the path in which a total eclipse is visible. Other areas will only experience a partial eclipse, which doesn’t bring darkness.