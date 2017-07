The event served as an afternoon of fun for students as the start of the school year approaches, and those who needed the back to school materials were given them for free.

In addition to free school supplies and backpacks, the event offered free dental screenings and haircuts, as well as face painting, zip lining, inflatables, games, music and food.

The event has steadily grown each year, and several local businesses and organizations participated as vendors and sponsors for the event.