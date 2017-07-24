County schools unveils renovations, break ground

Gladeville Elementary School received a six-classroom addition in back of the school, along with renovations to the school’s gym and main foyer.

“I can remember when I first came, I walked into this building and there were people here who had attended school as a child and they were grandparents. They wanted to make sure I knew how significant this school was and continues to be to this community,” said Donna Wright, Wilson County Schools director.

Wright also highlighted the importance of preserving the history of the school for community members.

“Everyone that lived and grew up in Gladeville knew about ‘the tree.’ There was also grieving when the tree had to come down. I can’t think of anything better than to have that piece that still symbolizes it and says, ‘1833 Gladeville School,’” she said. “It’s more than just an addition. It’s a transformation, testimony and a moment in history that will continue the quality of what takes place in this building and the love and support this community provides for this school.”

Tuckers Crossroads renovations included a two-story wing addition, which covered seven classrooms, two computer labs, a science lab and renovated gym.

Wilson County school board chairman Larry Tomlinson, native to the area, discussed the school’s importance.

“There’s just a lot of history and tradition in this community and this school has been a focal point of this community for many, many years. I’ll be 71 on Aug. 8. I can remember when we lived in the Centerville community that people in that community always talked about what was going on at Tuckers Crossroads. It’s always been important,” Tomlinson said.

The district kicked off the day with a groundbreaking ceremony for a future Gladeville middle school, located at 8275 Stewarts Ferry Pike.

Wilson County Deputy Director of Schools Mickey Hall said the school would house sixth- through eighth-grade students with a capacity of about 1,500. He said the school would be a combination of several schools, but would resemble the new high schools, but on a smaller scale.

The school will be built to alleviate overcrowding at Mt. Juliet and West Wilson middle schools, which had 1,606 and 1,245 students, respectively, at the end of the last school year.