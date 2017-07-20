Small marching band dreams big in Watertown

“We’re less than half the size of the other three bands,” said Corley. “We all help each other as much as we can. I’m always going to them asking questions and advice. It’s definitely a good community we have here.”

The marching band has about 30 members, which is significantly smaller than the other three county schools. Despite the small size, Corley believes that the band can accomplish big things this year.

“The color guard will be a little bit bigger this year, and we have more woodwinds than we did last year,” said Corley. “We’re looking at going to the Division II state championships this year.”

During the fall semester, the band will perform at halftime during the football games as well as in the all county band performance. They will perform their show entitled Tie Dyed, including songs like Age of Aquarius and House of the Rising Sun. They will continue to practice through September for the state championships.

Members of the marching band are currently participating in the yearly band camp, which started July 10 and goes through Friday. They practice playing and marching from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Saturday at 7 pm, the band will hold a preview show for anybody who wants to come see what they have been working on during camp. The event is free for anybody interested and will be located at the high school.

“We’ve been working hard these last few weeks,” said Corley. “It’d be great to get a bunch of people out there to see.”

For more information on the Watertown High School marching band, visit their website at sites.google.com/a/wilsonk12tn.us/watertown-music-department/home/purple-tiger-marching-band.