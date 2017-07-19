Ricketts recognized in physician assistant ceremony

The ceremony honored students in the program who successfully completed their pre-clinical learning and will now enter 12 months of clinical studies.

“Receiving a white coat signifies that a student has the physical, mental, and emotional stamina to endure the rigor of their didactic education,” said Dana Campbell, director of University of the Cumberlands’ MSPAS program. “And it marks a tradition in their education where they can now apply their knowledge and skill through direct patient experiences.”

The MSPAS program at Cumberlands consists of 27 months of coursework and clinical experience. The first 15 months of the program are completed in a traditional classroom and laboratory setting, while the following year is spent participating in 10 clinical rotations in a professional medical setting in addition to completing personal development and capstone courses.

Located in Williamsburg, Kentucky, University of the Cumberlands is an institution of regional distinction offering quality undergraduate, graduate, doctoral and online degree programs. Learn more at ucumberlands.edu.