School News

MACON, Ga. – Mercer University conferred degrees to nearly 2,000 students representing 12 schools and colleges at four ceremonies during May in Macon, Ga. and Atlanta.

Jonathan Aklilu, of Mt. Juliet, graduated with a bachelor’s degree in health sciences from Mercer during the university’s spring commencements.

Choudhury makes dean’s list at Rhodes College

MEMPHIS –Bailey L. Choudhury, of Mt. Juliet, was named to the Rhodes College dean’s list for the spring semester.

To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must be enrolled in at least 16 credit hours of academic work and must achieve a semester grade-point average of 3.70 or better.

Four Wilson County students make University of Kentucky dean’s list

LEXINGTON, Ky. − The University of Kentucky recently released its dean’s list for the spring semester, and four Wilson County students made the grade.

Those from Wilson County who made the dean’s list included Matthew G. Beery, a senior accounting major from Lebanon; Danielle Taylor Berkowitz, a freshman chemistry major from Lebanon; Mackenzie N. Eiseman, a sophomore health, society and populations major from Mt. Juliet; and Ally Morgan Hicks, a sophomore political science major from Lebanon.

A total of 6,412 students were recognized for their outstanding academic performance.

To make a dean’s list in one of the UK colleges, a student must earn a grade-point average of 3.6 or higher and must have earned 12 credits or more in that semester, excluding credits earned in pass-fail classes. Some UK colleges require a 3.5 GPA to make the dean’s list.

Heeringa named honor student at Baylor University

WACO, Texas – More than 3, 700 Baylor University students, including one from Mt. Juliet, were named to the dean’s academic honor roll for the spring semester.

Rachel Elizabeth Heeringa, of Mt. Juliet and a student in the Robbins College of Health and Human Sciences, was named to the dean’s list.

To be named to the dean’s list, a student must be an undergraduate with a minimum grade-point average of 3.7, while enrolled in a minimum of 12 semester hours.



Hilpert named to Berea College dean’s list

BEREA, Ky. – Noelle Hilpert, of Lebanon, was named to the spring dean’s list at Berea College.

A student is named to the dean’s list who achieves a grade-point average of 3.4 or higher while passing at least four total credits, a course load equivalent to 16 semester hours.

Berea College is distinctive in higher education. Offering bachelor’s degrees in 33 majors, including arts and sciences and select professional programs, as well as independent majors designed by students to mirror approved majors at other colleges, Berea College awards four-year tuition scholarships to all its students, who because of financial circumstances cannot otherwise afford a high-quality, residential, liberal arts education.

All students are required to work at least 10 hours per week in campus and service jobs. Berea’s student-labor program creates an atmosphere of democratic living that emphasizes the dignity of all work and provides opportunities for students to earn money for their rooms, books and board.

Three local students make dean’s list at Carson-Newman

JEFFERSON CITY – Three Carson-Newman University students from Wilson County made the dean’s list for the spring semester.

Wilson County students who made the dean’s list were Colby Daigle, of Lebanon; Mikaela Clark, of Mt. Juliet; and Alexis Long, of Mt. Juliet.

Students who earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher while taking 12 or more credit hours are awarded the distinction of dean’s list honors.

Missouri S&T awards degrees at annual commencement

ROLLA, Mo. – Nearly 600 candidates, including one Lebanon student, received degrees during commencement ceremonies May 13 at Missouri University of Science and Technology.

Cody Edwards, of Lebanon, received his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering and graduated magna cum laude.

Missouri S&T has traditionally recognized graduates earning a bachelor’s degree with honors by placing the designation “summa cum laude,” “magna cum laude” or “cum laude” on their diplomas. The highest honor, summa cum laude, is awarded to students who earned a cumulative grade-point average of 3.8 or above on a 4.0 scale for all courses counting toward the degree. Magna cum laude is the designation for a GPA of 3.5 to 3.79, and cum laude indicates a GPA of 3.2-3.49.

Singapuri graduates from Southeast Missouri State

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Sonali Singapuri, of Mt. Juliet, was among Southeast Missouri State University’s spring graduates.

Singapuri graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in biology: biomedical sciences and microbiology, cellular and molecular biology and biotechnology options.

Kidd graduates from Davenport University

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Davenport University announced Alexander Kidd, of Hermitage, completed a degree in business, technology, health professions or urban education at the end of the winter 2017 semester.

Davenport held commencement April 30 in downtown Grand Rapids, Mich.

Four local students named to Union University dean’s list

JACKSON – Four local students were among 328 named to the Union University dean’s list for the spring semester.

Those from Wilson County who were named to the dean’s list included Brooklyn Nicole Bruce, of Lebanon; Erin Elizabeth Etheridge, of Mt. Juliet; Karen Raquel Pike, of Mt. Juliet; and Charles Daniel Turner, of Mt. Juliet.

The dean’s list includes full-time students who achieve a 3.5 grade-point average on a four-point scale.

Bond named to president’s list at Elon University

ELON, N.C. – Lauren Elizabeth Bond, of Lebanon, was named to the president’s list for the spring semester at Elon University.

The president’s list is composed of students with no grade below an A-minus in a minimum of 12 semester hours.

Bond is the daughter of Kim and Tracey Parks, of Lebanon, and Jim and Michelle Bond of Old Hickory. She also was listed on the dean’s list for the fall semester.

She is a 2016 graduate of Lebanon High School.

Azinger receives University of Iowa degree

IOWA CITY, Iowa – William Azinger, a Hermitage native, received a bachelor’s degree in interdepartmental studies from the University of Iowa at the close of the spring semester.

Clark graduates from Trine University

ANGOLA, Ind. – Kaitlyn Clark, of Mt. Juliet, graduated from Trine University at its May 13 commencement.

Clark earned a degree in chemical engineering.