School News: Three local students graduate from Columbia State

MEMPHIS – Mt. Juliet resident Zachary T. Abdo was named to the Rhodes College honor roll for the 2017 spring semester.

To qualify for the honor roll, a student must be enrolled in at least 16 credit hours of academic work and must achieve a semester grade-point average of 3.85 or better.

Goolsby inducted into National Society of Leadership and Success

MAGNOLIA, Ark. – Ramsey Goolsby was recently inducted into the National Society of Leadership and Success at Southern Arkansas University.

Goolsby is a sophomore criminal justice major from Watertown.

Webb graduates from Baylor University

WACO, Texas – Baylor University conferred degrees on more than 2,500 graduates, including one from Mt. Juliet, during spring commencement exercises May 12-13 in the Ferrell Center on the Baylor campus.

Carl Christian Webb, of Mt. Juliet, received his bachelor’s degree in business administration, entrepreneurship and corporate innovation.

Cleghorn graduates from Tulane University

NEW ORLEANS, La. – Tulane University awarded degrees to nearly 2,800 graduates, including one Wilson County student, May 20 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

Savannah Cleghorn, of Mt. Juliet, earned a bachelor of arts degree from Tulane’s School of Liberal Arts.

The ceremony’s keynote speaker was Helen Mirren, an Oscar, Tony and Emmy award-winning actress known for her support of humanitarian efforts. Mirren also received an honorary degree, along with jazz great Branford Marsalis, civil rights activist Diane Nash and social psychologist Shelley Taylor.

Cleghorn and fellow class members were honored at the ceremony, which included all the pomp and circumstance of a traditional commencement but with a New Orleans twist, including herald trumpets and a second-line jazz procession. Music was provided by Dr. Michael White’s Original Liberty Jazz Band; Marsalis and his father, pianist Ellis Marsalis; jazz singer Topsy Chapman and her daughter Yolanda Windsay, a master of liberal arts degree recipient; and the Tulane a capella group, Green Envy.

Phillips named to University of Dayton spring dean’s list

DAYTON, Ohio – Mt. Juliet resident Jacob Phillips earned a spot on the University of Dayton spring dean’s list, which honors undergraduate students achieving a minimum 3.5 grade-point average for the semester.

Dykes named to University of New Hampshire’s dean’s list

DURHAM, N.H. – Rachel Dykes, of Mt. Juliet, was named to the dean’s list at the University of New Hampshire for earning honors for the spring semester.

Dykes majors in culinary arts and nutrition.

Students named to the dean’s list at the University of New Hampshire are students who have earned recognition through their superior scholastic performance during a semester enrolled in a full-time course load, 12 or more graded credits. Highest honors are awarded to students who earn a semester grade-point average of 3.85 or better out of a possible 4.0. Students with a 3.65 to 3.84 average are awarded high honors and students whose grade-point average is 3.5 through 3.64 are awarded honors.

Two Mt. Juliet students named to dean’s list at Wheaton College

WHEATON, Ill. – Two Mt. Juliet residents were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Wheaton College.

Kristin Paddon and Kirstie White, both of Mt. Juliet, made the list for the spring semester.

Dean’s list honors are earned by undergraduate students who carry 12 or more credit hours and achieve a 3.5 grade-point average or higher on a 4.0 scale.

Vitolins graduates from Columbus State Community College

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Kristina B. Vitolins, of Lebanon, graduated from Columbus State Community College during spring semester commencement ceremonies May 12.

Three local students graduate from Columbia State

COLUMBIA – Columbia State Community College announced the list of nearly 420 students, including three from Wilson County who earned their degree or certificate during the spring semester.

Wilson County graduates included Justin Cook, of Hermitage; Kara Talley, of Hermitage; and Michael Voelker, of Lascassas.

Woods graduates from Upper Iowa University

FAYETTE, Iowa – Upper Iowa University announced Brandy Woods, of Lebanon, graduated with a master’s degree in public administration with a public management emphasis in December.

Kaiser graduates from Marquette University

MILWAUKEE, Wis. – Rebecca Kaiser, of Mt. Juliet, graduated from Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wis.

Kaiser earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology. Kaiser was one of about 2,000 undergraduate and graduate students who received their diplomas May 21 at the Bradley Center in Milwaukee.

Clark inducted into Order of the Engineer

ANGOLA, Ind. – Twenty-eight seniors in Trine University’s Allen School of Engineering and Technology, including one student from Mt. Juliet, were inducted into the Order of the Engineer during a recent ceremony.

Kaitlyn Clark, a chemical engineering major from Mt. Juliet, participated in the May 10 ring ceremony in Best Hall.

The ring ceremony is the public induction of candidates into the Order of the Engineer, a fellowship of engineers who are trained in science and technology and dedicated to the practice, teaching or administration of their profession.

During the ceremony, engineering students are invited to accept the obligation of the engineer and a stainless steel ring is placed on the smallest finger of the working hand. The obligation is a formal statement of an engineer’s responsibilities to the public and to the profession. Both the order and the obligation serve to stimulate public recognition by engineers of two basic principles, the primary purpose of the engineering profession is the protection of the public health, safety and welfare, and all members of the engineering profession share a common bond.

Darryl Webber, chair of the Wade Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, asked each pledge to come forward when he read their name. Then, each pledge placed his/her working hand through the 12-inch diameter opening of a ceremonial stainless steel ring, and a ring was placed on the pinky finger by John Wagner, chair of the McKetta Department of Chemical and Bioprocess Engineering. Tim Tyler, dean of the Allen School of Engineering and Technology, read about the origins of the Order of the Engineer. Kevin Molyet, associate professor in the Wade Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, also assisted with the ceremony.

Trine University conducted its first ring ceremony in November 1978.