Coles Ferry Elementary School wins Lebanon’s Spring Olympics

The Coles Ferry Elementary School championship team in the LSSD Spring Olympics is (back row, from left) Alayah Cooper, coach Jerett Cushing, Ford Graviss, Shekinah Brinkley, Marissa Williamson, Ayla Steinhart, Brooklyn Young, Quantavius Bowen, Tim Batts, Sani Scott, Garrett Oliver, Jordan Jewell, Karina Kumar, Colby Jones, McKenzie Reinoehl, coach Tracey Steverson, Isabel Walden, Max Elmore-Brown, Waylon Jennings, (front row, from left) Adelyn Stephens, Kaitlyn Szkwarok, Bella Montgomery, Collin Williams, Brady Pominville, Coley Weber, Kalib Gilbert and Alyssa Whittaker.