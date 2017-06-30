MTSU student from Mt. Juliet flies across the country

Gabriella Lindskoug, of Mt. Juliet, and Jordan Cantrell, of Nashville, worked together on team No. 77, White Lightning. The two students are the first from MTSU to complete the race.

The 2,648-mile race took Lindskoug and Cantrell through 14 states in four days, where the team made eight stops – Coshocton, Ohio; Indianapolis; Decorah, Iowa; Bemidji, Minn.; Spencer, Iowa; Abilene, Kan.; Ardmore, Okla.; and Plainview, Texas – before making its final landing at the Santa Fe Municipal Airport in New Mexico.

The team departed from Frederick Municipal Airport in Maryland on June 20, and a local television station recorded the takeoff.

Lindskoug and Cantrell finished 26th out of the 53 teams. Of the teams competing, 15 were collegiate teams and many of the others included professional airline pilots with thousands of hours of experience.

According to the Air Race Classic’s website, pilots in the race range from 17-90 years old and come from a variety of backgrounds, including students, teachers, doctors, pilots, business owners, professionals and air traffic controllers.

Teams consisted of at least two female pilots, and they were required to fly only during daylight hours in four days to make flybys at each timing point before landing at the terminus location.

This year’s race also included Ariel Tweto, one of the stars of the Discovery Channel show, “Flying Wild Alaska.”

Lindskoug said in a Facebook post the competition was an extraordinary opportunity.

“I cannot put into words what an incredible experience this was,” Lindskoug said.

“One day we woke up in Indianapolis, then we were paddle boarding on Lake Bemidji, and now we are in New Mexico. This has been absolutely wild. I have met so many great women from across the country in aviation and have made lifelong friends. The aviation industry is an incredible community and I’m still shocked I get to fly for a profession.”

Cantrell is a private single-engine land and sea pilor, with 260 hours logged. She is a pre-med student at MTSU with a major in psychology and minors in chemistry and aerospace, as well as a researcher in the NASA Focus Lab at the university.

“I have dreamed of racing airplanes since I was a little girl,” Cantrell said. “I am racing to become a better and safer pilot as well as to see a lot of the United States that I have not had the pleasure of flying over yet.”

Cantrell is the owner of Cantrell’s Airbnb in Springwater, which bills itself as the oldest bar in Tennessee, as well as the vice president of Bald Eagle Enterprises. She is also a PADI-certified SCUBA diver and a beekeeper who started her own honey label.

Lindskoug is a commercial single-engine land pilot with a complex endorsement and a current instrument rating with 204 hours logged.

Lindskoug is an honor student pursuing a degree in aerospace with a professional pilot concentration. Her goal is to become a fighter pilot with the Air National Guard and work for a major airline.

Aviation runs in Lindskoug’s family, as her grandfather flew fighters for the Swedish Royal Air Force and her father flies Boeing 767s for American Airlines.

When she’s not flying, Lindskoug rides for the MTSU equestrian team and plays guitar. She is a member of the Alpha Omega Pi sorority, the Middle Tennessee chapter of the 99s and the MTSU Air Raiders chapter of Women in Aviation International.

Lindskoug and Cantrell said they are both grateful to their sponsors, Signature Flight Support, the Southeast Chapter of American Association of Airport Executives, Michael Baker International and Landrum & Brown. They are also grateful for the support and guidance from Wendy Beckman, professor and interim department chair at MTSU, and Tom Bibb with the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority.

For more information about the race, visit airraceclassic.org.