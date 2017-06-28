Vol State student from Lebanon awarded Starstruck scholarship

Benz was awarded a $2,500 scholarship. He will also intern with Starstruck Entertainment in the video department.

“I will work on some of their shoots, helping on promotional videos for Starstruck artists,” Benz said. “I’ve always enjoyed film. My goal eventually is to do feature films.”

Benz is part of the entertainment media production program at Vol State, which combines video production, music production, recording industry management, music business and web/multimedia design tracks. The students in the various tracks work together on a collaborative Capstone project each year and will present their work to a group of producers and Nashville music professionals at Starstruck Entertainment headquarters on Music Row. Five-time Grammy Award winner Steve Bishir directs the Vol State entertainment media production program.

The Starstruck scholarship is specifically for a student planning a career in the entertainment industry. Scholarship applicants must be able to enroll as a full-time music or entertainment media production major for the fall semester. More information about the scholarship can be found at volstate.edu/starstruck.

Volunteer State Community College has more than 90 programs of study and offers two-year degrees, certificates and paths to university transfer. Continuing education and workforce development extend the college mission to the entire community. For more information, visit volstate.edu.