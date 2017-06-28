Bone named Cumberland Board of Trust chairman

“The Bone family has been a vital part of Cumberland University’s history, beginning with W.P.’s grandfather who was president of the university from 1909-14 and continuing with W.P’s ceaseless dedication to the success of Cumberland today,” said Cumberland president Paul Stump. “In his newlyappointed role as chairman of the board, I know that W.P. will have an even greater impact on our future.”

A native and lifelong resident of Lebanon, Bone graduated from Castle Heights Military Academy in 1958. He went on to earn an associate’s degree from Cumberland University followed by a bachelor’s degree from Centre College. He is a U.S. Army veteran and co-owner of Wilson County Chevrolet Buick GMC and Wilson County Hyundai Genesis. The dealerships are operated as a legacy to his father and other men who founded the business in 1927. Last year, the dealerships won the prestigious Better Business Bureau’s Torch Award for Middle Tennessee.

Bone’s other business interests include commercial property development, evidenced by his partnership with SouthStar to develop the new Lebanon Marketplace at the Hartmann Drive interchange.

An active community advocate, Bone is involved with Rotary International where he is a Paul Harris Fellow, past president and charter member of the Lebanon Breakfast Rotary Club. He is active in the Boy Scouts of America and serves on the Middle Tennessee Executive Council. He is also a longtime member of the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce and has served as its executive director. He is the founder and co-sponsor of the Wilson County Teacher of the Year Award, which has recognized nearly 500 teachers in the past 19 years.

Bone and his family are longtime supporters of the First Presbyterian Church in Lebanon, and the dealerships support many local and national charities, including Cumberland University, Habitat for Humanity, CASA, Ronald McDonald House, the Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Big Brothers, Shriner’s Hospital, Empower Me Center and New Leash on Life and fund drives to fight cancer, heart and diabetes.