New Lebanon schools central office nears completion

State Rep. Mark Pody and Troy Shanks recently presented Scott Benson, Lebanon Special School District director of schools, and school board chairman Steve Jones with the Tennessee seal for the building at 397 N. Castle Heights Ave.

“The purpose of buying this building is to move our central office there. Our central office is bursting at the seams. It’s the same size we built when we had 1,800-1,900 students. Now we’ve got another 4,000,” Jones said last year.

The former central office building at the corner of Castle Heights Avenue and Coles Ferry Pike will house Wee-Care, technology and possibly family resource centers and other departments that currently use classroom space, according to Benson.

The district paid $1.76 million for the 8,800-square-foot building, which Benson said prepares the district for the future and inevitable growth. He said the central office move would create six to 10 additional classrooms throughout the district, which would benefit several hundred students.

“We’re putting off building our next school. Growth is going to dictate that, and we’re going to keep a close eye on our growth,” Benson said last year. “This is just going to put off spending $20 million-$25 million for our next school.”