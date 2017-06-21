School News

CLEMSON, S.C. – Elizabeth R. Haynes, of Mt. Juliet, graduated summa cum laude from Clemson University with a bachelor of arts in modern languages and bachelor of arts in production studies in performing arts.

Haynes was among more than 3,400 students who received degrees in the four May 11-12 commencement ceremonies at Littlejohn Coliseum.

Four local students named to Union University president’s list

JACKSON – Four local students were among 313 named to the Union University president’s list for the spring semester.

Those from Wilson County who were named to the president’s list included Kayla Danielle Beal, of Lebanon; Morgan Rachel Tungate, of Lebanon; Ashley Nicole Graves, of Mt. Juliet; and Chelsey Michelle Sauls, of Mt. Juliet.

The president’s list includes full-time students who achieve a 4.0 grade-point average on a four-point scale.

Local students graduate from Samford University

BIRMINGHAM – Three Wilson County students received degrees recently from Samford University.

Bonny Suzanna Baker, of Mt. Juliet, graduated with a bachelor of fine arts degree cum laude from school of the arts.

Patrick Levi Cashman, of Lebanon, graduated with a doctor of pharmacy degree from McWhorter School of Pharmacy.

Christian Ross Weldy, of Lascassas, graduated with a bachelor of fine arts degree from school of the arts.

Kurth named summa cum laude at Chattanooga State

Kristen Kurth, of Wilson County, was recently named summa cum laude at Chattanooga State Community College.

Kurth completed at least 40 hours of coursework and maintained a cumulative 4.0 grade-point average.

To explore opportunities for students or to enroll at Chattanooga State, call 423-697-4401, visit the main campus or satellite sites, or visit chattanoogastate.edu.

Rochester graduates from Berry College

ROME, Ga. – Berry College announced recently Andie Rochester, of Lebanon, earned a bachelor’s degree in religion and philosophy.

Berry College welcomed 536 graduates at its spring commencement.

Pate earns degree from University of Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Donna Pate, of Hermitage, was awarded a bachelor of science degree in human environmental sciences from the University of Alabama during ceremonies May 5-7.

Two local students graduate from Harding University

SEARCY, Ark. – More than 900 students, including two from Wilson County, received diplomas May 6 at Harding University’s commencement exercises.

William Humphrey, of Hermitage, received a bachelor of arts degree in international studies and Spanish. Humphrey graduated magna cum laude.

Anna Petree, of Mt. Juliet, received a bachelor of business administration degree in management. Petree graduated magna cum laude.

Sligh named to University of the South dean’s list

SEWANEE – Isaac Montgomery Sligh, of Mt. Juliet, was named to the dean’s list at the University of the South for the spring term.

To earn a place on Sewanee’s dean’s list, a student must earn a minimum grade-point average of 3.625 on a 4.0 scale.

Sligh is the son of Kimberly and Charles L. Sligh, of Mt. Juliet.

The University of the South, familiarly known as Sewanee, is an independent liberal arts college located on 13,000 acres atop Tennessee’s Cumberland Plateau between Nashville and Chattanooga. It has been consistently ranked among the top tier of national liberal arts colleges.