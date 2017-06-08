Tyler McChurch Memorial Golf Tournament silent auction open to public

The 36-team, 18-hole event will also feature a silent auction from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. that is open to the public. Items include signed memorabilia from the Tennessee Titans and Nashville Predators, a 12-person Gatlinburg condominium rental and Fenton collectible glass, among many other items. Tee off is at 9:30 a.m., followed by dinner and awards.

The tournament is held in honor of Tyler McChurch, the oldest of Debbie and Dan McChurch's three sons. Tyler McChurch graduated from Friendship Christian School in 2002 and Cumberland University in 2006. He received accolades for his performance as a star football player in both high school and college.

He was killed in a car accident in 2013 at 29 years old, but his legacy lives on through his family, as well as the Cumberland University scholarship that bears his name. Because the discipline and dedication to football shaped so much of Tyler's character, his family established the Tyler McChurch Memorial Scholarship fund through Cumberland University.

Proceeds from the golf tournament and silent auction will benefit the fund and Wilson County Youth Football.