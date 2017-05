Cumberland University releases spring graduate list

Students graduating with honor are indicated as cum laude with a 3.50-3.74 grade-point average, magna cum laude with a 3.75-3.89 GPA and summa cum laude with a 3.90-4.00 GPA.

From Lebanon, graduates include Holly Danielle Arredondo, bachelor of business administration cum laude; Hailey Brooklynn Barrett, associate of arts in business; Anthony Nicholas Bartolomeo, master of business administration; Kailey Samantha Bilbrey, bachelor of science cum laude; Elizabeth Jane Bradshaw, bachelor of science in nursing; Maria Jose Brenes, bachelor of science; Megan Elizabeth Brewington, bachelor of science in nursing cum laude; Emily Jo Carr, associate of arts cum laude; Hunter Sean Christian, master of arts in teaching; Maxwell Coleman Davenport, bachelor of business administration magna cum laude; Katlin DeAnne Eakes, bachelor of science in nursing cum laude; Taylor Nicole Fiehweg, associate of arts in business; Amanda Carolyn Franklin, bachelor of business administration; Kayla Lanee Gann, bachelor of science in nursing; Nathan Darrell Gordon, master of education in instructional leadership; Bailey Deshea Greer, bachelor of business administration cum laude; Abbey Lynn Hailey, associate of science; Kaycee Lynne Harris, bachelor of science; Dacia Horne, bachelor of science in nursing; Lindsay Marie Huddleston, bachelor of science in nursing; Samantha Kylia Hudson, bachelor of arts cum laude; Andrew Zimmerman Hunn, bachelor of business administration; Hannah Grace Leonard, associate of science cum laude; Jacob Pierce Loucks, bachelor of arts; Tiffany Sue Padgett, bachelor of business administration summa cum laude; Haley Elizabeth Pitcock, bachelor of arts; Kyrie Elizabeth Pody, bachelor of science in nursing; Joseph Thomas Rollins, bachelor of science; Ariel Brice Rowlett, bachelor of science in nursing; Jordan Nicole Russ, bachelor of arts summa cum laude; Danna Mackenzie Sims, bachelor of arts cum laude; Erin Elisabeth Spencer, bachelor of science in nursing; James Andrew Stewart, bachelor of business administration magna cum laude; Jennifer Tieu Truong, bachelor of business administration cum laude; Anna-Leah Warlick, bachelor of science in nursing; and Kristian Alexandra Watkins, bachelor of business administration.

From Mt. Juliet, graduates include Haley Harris Austin, bachelor of arts magna cum laude; Taylor Lauren Bush, associate of arts; Danielle Ann Dubois, bachelor of science in nursing; Julia Celeste Friddell, bachelor of arts cum laude; Brandon John Fuhrmann, bachelor of business administration cum laude; Callie Milon Gordon, bachelor of science in nursing; Nicole Sarah Guffey, bachelor of business administration cum laude; Rebekah Anne Huber, associate of arts summa cum laude; Dana Lefler, bachelor of science in nursing; Cynthia Raymond, bachelor of science in nursing cum laude; Brennan David Swindoll, bachelor of science magna cum laude; Hannah Marie Alexander, bachelor of science in nursing; Joshua Nathaniel Bates, bachelor of business administration cum laude; Alecia Elizabeth Butorac, bachelor of science; Jordan Kilgore Hardy, bachelor of science in nursing; Lindsay Lee James, bachelor of science in nursing; Zackary Marcus Jones, bachelor of science; Mason Paul Pavan, bachelor of business administration; Whitley Alison Rowlett, master of arts in teaching; and Jamie Lee Schmitt, associate of arts cum laude.

From Watertown, graduates include Morgan Denise Gartner, bachelor of science in nursing; Emily Elaine Hall, bachelor of science in nursing cum laude; and Brandie M. Hill, associate of arts in business.