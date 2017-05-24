Schools Bus hits light pole at West Wilson Middle School Staff Reports • Today at 4:01 PM No serious injuries were reported when a Wilson County school bus hit a light pole in the parking lot of West Wilson Middle School on Wednesday afternoon, according to Mt. Juliet police. An investigation into the incident is underway, according to police. About 30 children were on the bus at the time of the incident, and as a precaution, they were all evaluated by emergency medical personnel on-scene. Recommended for You Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.