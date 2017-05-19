Symphony on the Lawn set for June 13

Rei Hotoda will conduct the family friendly concert. Pre-concert activities will include a performance by the Bert Coble Singers, the Cumberland Arts Academy Suzuki players and the Nashville Symphony’s “instrument petting zoo.” Pre-concert activities will begin at 5:30 p.m.

Guests may bring food, however, food trucks featuring Two Fat Men Catering and Blue Moon Barbecue will be on hand. Guests also are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or a blanket. Admission is $5 for adults and free for children and students. Tickets are available at the Catron Alumni House on the Cumberland campus, Cox’s Gifts and Jewelry, Del Webb, the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce office, Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce office and at the gates.

Proceeds from Symphony on the Lawn benefit the Cumberland University Fine Arts Council. Sponsors for Symphony on the Lawn are Benefits Inc., Publix Super Markets Charities, city of Brentwood, Community Health Systems, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville Symphony and Cumberland University Fine Arts Council.

In case of inclement weather, the concert will take place in the Dallas Floyd Gymnasium on Cumberland University’s campus.