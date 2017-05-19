Report card delay possible

Wilson County Schools spokesperson Jennifer Johnson said recently report cards would be available May 30. On Friday, however, Johnson said in an email to parents the state vendor responsible for picking up the completed tests arrived several days later than scheduled despite the system meeting its required deadlines.

Johnson said the raw scores were originally scheduled to arrive in Wilson County on Monday, but that likely won’t happen.

“This has affected a number of large districts across the state, including Wilson County,” Johnson said in the email to parents. “The Tennessee Department of Education is aware of these delays. They’ve assured us that they’re working with the vendor to find a remedy for the school districts impacted. Our hope is that a solution will be found, and our raw scores will be returned on time. Having said that, we thought it was important to make you aware of what’s happened in the event that report cards have to be delayed for a week.

Johnson reminded parents TN Ready scores came back later than expected at the end of school last year, which caused report cards to be delayed.

“While school districts have the authority to exclude TNReady scores that are returned more than five days late, it is the position of Wilson County Schools that the scores be included for this semester as they were in the fall,” Johnson said. “This is not a decision that was taken lightly. Many conversations have taken place with teachers and principals about this issue, and the overwhelming consensus is that we include the scores on report cards. Students have worked incredibly hard all year to show of their skills, and we’re eager to see just how well they did.”

Johnson said she planned to keep parents updated on the status of the report cards.

Lebanon Director of Schools Scott Benson said he didn’t anticipate any delays in students receiving report cards.

Last July, Tennessee Department of Education Commissioner Candice McQueen announced the department chose a new state assessment vendor after issues with the past vendor and statewide assessment. McQueen said the department tapped Questar, a national leader in large-scale assessment, to develop and administer Tennessee’s annual state assessments for the 2016-17 school year.

Questar develops and administers large-scale annual assessments for other states, including Indiana, Missouri, Mississippi and New York. Questar has partnered with Indiana on end of course exams for 14 years and with Missouri for five years.

The department terminated its contract with Measurement, Inc., in April 2016 after McQueen said the company failed to meet numerous testing deadlines. As a result, many districts, including Wilson County Schools and Lebanon Special School District, chose not to administer Part II of the TNReady assessment for third through eighth grades.