Watertown Elementary School March students of the month

The Watertown Elementary School students of the month for March are (first row, from left) Isabella Dillard, Larkin Cherry, Angel Forehand, Angel Ortega, Easton Holt, Connor Parkerson, Emery Vensel, Junior Foster, (second row, from left) Emily Garrison, Brianna Fletcher, Alex Stoffel, Izabella Orrand, Austin Smith, Abel Utley, Yazmin Navarro Franco, Nyah Payne, (back row, from left) Belle Lewelling, Savannah Mathis, Serenity Myers, Ella Saddler, Makayla Tyree, Brayden Crowell, Kate Duggin, Kameron Stewart, Aleaha Parrish and Maddie Willard. Not pictured are Sarah Pemberton and Georgia Brem.