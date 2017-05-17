Carroll-Oakland School April Students of the Month

The Carroll-Oakland School Students of the Month for April are Audrey Lewis, Mackenzie Terry, Micah Logue, Dalton Finley, Jaden Toomey, Ryan Schall, Cooper Smallwood, Lily Read, Izzy Haynes, Stephanie Sneed, Kristen Wynns, Laine Thorne, Chris Zickel, Melissa Schell, Haven Phillips, Connor Adams, Brady Young, Mah’Leah Baines, Paolina Quezada, Catarina Wagster, Grace Brewington, Juan Harville-Lopez, Thomas Cogdill, Melissa Brandt, Kelsey Suddarth, Mykayla Parr, Logan Hill and Andrew Silva.