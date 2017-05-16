Pigg to replace Trice at Castle Heights

Lebanon Director of Schools Scott Benson said Pigg brings an abundance of experience, knowledge and instructional leadership to his new position at Castle Heights, with a proven track record of success at the elementary, middle, high school and collegiate level.

Pigg served as a public educator in both Wilson and Knox counties and in the role of adjunct instructor at Lipscomb University in Nashville and South College in Knoxville.

Pigg served in the role of assistant principal at Watertown Elementary School for three years before he was appointed principal of Watertown Middle School, where he spent the last three years.

Pigg received his bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Lipscomb University, a master’s degree in mathematics from the University of Tennessee and a master’s degree in educational leadership from Carson-Newman College.

“Mr. Pigg comes to us highly recommended,” Benson said. “We are excited to have him join our district and I am confident in his abilities to provide the leadership and support needed to our students and families. Mr. Pigg will be a great addition to our strong group of school administrators.”

Pigg will replace Terry Trice, who will retire at the end of this school year after 32 years in education and with Lebanon Special School District.