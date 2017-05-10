Trice eyes retirement

“It’s never an easy decision to leave. There’s always still that one kid that you want to reach or that longtime employee that you have a close, special relationship with that you want to work with one more year, but it’s come to the point that it’s time to move on,” Trice said.

Trice, a Lebanon native, was the principal at the school when its doors opened in 1997.

“It’s been an honor and privilege to have served here for 21 years. I’ve had a lot of fun and made a lot of lifelong friends here at Castle Heights,” he said.

Trice served as assistant principal at Byars Dowdy Elementary School for three years prior to his move to Castle Heights when it opened. He began his career in 1979 when he taught and coached football for seven years at Walter J. Baird Middle School.

“Those guys who played for me still, to this day, call me ‘coach.’ It’s been nearly 30 years, and out of all of my titles, that is my favorite,” Trice said.

Trice said he knew he wanted to enter into education at a young age.

“I had my first male teacher when I was in the sixth grade and that was the first time I recognized that men could be teachers, because I’ve always had women teachers. I really started wanting to be a teacher from the sixth grade on and knew it was what I wanted to do,” he said.

Trice has had similar impacts on generations of Lebanon students as he noted in the last few years, the grandchildren of some of his original students are now at Castle Heights. He said the progression of his students was one of the highlights of his career, but is also what he’ll miss the most in retirement.

“I’ll miss the daily interaction with the kids. I’ll miss the one-on-one conversations, lunch duties, hearing all about the birthday parties and the weekend plans – just the day-to-day relationships I have formed with the students,” he said.

Trice said there were many changes in education since he took the reins at the school, with the public perception of the school as one example.

“In 1996 when the building was under construction and we were choosing the name of the school, we had the blessing of the Castle Heights Military Alumni Association to carry on the name of the school. They were excited to know the name Castle Heights would still be a big part of Lebanon,” he said. “For the first 10 years, the school would get calls from out of state folks wanting to send their kids here thinking we were the military academy,” he said.

Trice has been through decisions to implement a dress code in the district, which caused backlash from parents, as well as increased emphasis on testing in schools. However, he said the biggest change he’s witnessed affects all districts across the country.

“Five years ago, social media was not an issue, but Twitter, Facebook and that kind of stuff has become a challenge for all school administrators to deal with,” he said.

When Castle Heights opened in 1997, it served fourth- through sixth-grade students and eventually just fifth and sixth graders. However, the school switched to prekindergarten through fifth grade six years ago when Winfree Bryant Middle School opened.

“That was a huge change for me, and that first year was a tough year, but the younger kids have really grown on me, and I’ve really enjoyed having the younger kids,” said Trice, who noted the leaving fifth-grade class was the first kindergarten class at the school.

Trice said he is extremely proud of the recent academic success the school has had as one the higher performing schools in the district.

“I’m proud of the work that our dedicated teacher, staff and students have put in to reach those goals,” he said. “I have the utmost confidence the school will move forward and hold high standards.”

Trice, who touts Castle Heights is home to some of the best students in Lebanon, said he hopes he left a lasting impact on the thousands of students who were under his watch throughout the years.

“I hope I’ve left a positive legacy that people will be proud of. I hope people associate good things with Castle Heights and Mr. Trice. Time will be the element that will tell on that,” he said.

Trice said his retirement plans include spending time with his five grandchildren and working on his farm. However, he said he would remain active in the community in some capacity.

Castle Heights will hold a reception for Trice at the school Wednesday from 3:30-5:30 p.m., and he said he hopes people will attend and help him start his retirement on a good foot.