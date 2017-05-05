Flower show to celebrate Cumberland’s 175th year

The theme for the show will be “Cumberland University’s 175th Anniversary: A Time to Celebrate.”

This year’s show will chronicle significant milestones in the life of the university, reflecting five distinct eras in Cumberland’s history, beginning with the school’s founding and ending with the time of unrest from 1951-56 when the university became Cumberland College. The club’s involvement with Cumberland goes back almost to that era.

“Fifty years ago this spring, the Year-Round Garden Club spearheaded the planting of 51 trees on the Cumberland campus by 51 community organizations. We are proud to have continued supporting the landscaping of this wonderful institution throughout the years,” said Kathy Adams, club president.

The members of the Year-Round Garden Club will showcase their floral designs, as well as horticultural specimens they have grown. The 24 members are Kathy Adams, Dottie Allen, Joyce Badger, Jean Ellen Baker, Joey Jane Bradshaw, Aileen Foutch, Doris Gorman, Nancy Hamby, Joyce Harris, Bettie Hill, Debbie Hill, Harriett Hodges, Barbara Howell, Lynna Jackman, Judy Lea, Marjorie Lloyd, Janet McCluskey, Alexa Moscardelli, Jenni Moscardelli, Emily Peyton, Betsy Sellars, Theresa Stanford, Judy Sullivan and Caroline Walker. The four associate members are Martha Bradshaw, Mary Ann Denney, Mildred Gaston and Anne Byrne Roberts.

The members will be eligible for the design excellence, designer’s choice, the Year Round Garden Club award, horticultural excellence, grower’s choice, award of merit, arboreal award and educational top exhibitor award at the Standard Flower Show.

The Year-Round Garden Club is a member of National Garden Clubs Inc., Deep South Region of Garden Clubs and the Tennessee Federation of Garden Clubs, Inc. District II.

The flower show will be free and open to the public.